Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $513.74

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.74 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 522 ($6.36). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.34), with a volume of 8,201 shares.

Robert Walters Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 511.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.79. The firm has a market cap of £389.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,038.46%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

