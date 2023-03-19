Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $953.05

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 953.05 ($11.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($12.19). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 944.50 ($11.51), with a volume of 1,359,670 shares traded.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($12.98) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 445.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 951.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,415.09%.

In related news, insider Ian Krieger bought 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £19,997.58 ($24,372.43). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

