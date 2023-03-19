North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.90

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.90 and traded as high as C$22.09. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$21.81, with a volume of 55,328 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$576.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.