Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.43. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 222,318 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 2.40.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
