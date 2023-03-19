Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.43. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 222,318 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$315,998.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,191.47. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.