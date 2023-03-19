Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.25. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 25,046 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.39% of Optical Cable worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.