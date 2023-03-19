The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,818.26

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,818.26 ($46.54) and traded as high as GBX 4,062 ($49.51). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,990 ($48.63), with a volume of 641,810 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($46.40) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.84) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($57.89) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,604.40 ($56.12).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 968.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,183.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,819.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 69.44 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,208.74%.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.50), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($749,421.08). In other news, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.82) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($97,005.92). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.50), for a total value of £614,900 ($749,421.08). 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.