Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $413.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 413.80 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 444.15 ($5.41). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 432.60 ($5.27), with a volume of 5,833,957 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.59) to GBX 440 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 509 ($6.20) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($5.92) to GBX 499 ($6.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.52) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.29 ($5.85).

The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 6,923.08%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

