McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.29. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 433 shares.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

