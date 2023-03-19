American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.94. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 25,766 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
