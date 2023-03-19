American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.94. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 25,766 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.