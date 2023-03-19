Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Orange Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Orange has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Orange by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

