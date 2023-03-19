Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.66

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.66 and traded as high as $43.48. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 41,111 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.