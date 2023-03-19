Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.14. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 223,558 shares changing hands.

Westwater Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwater Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 277.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 1,518.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 74.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 73,887.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.