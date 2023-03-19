F Thomson Leighton Purchases 350 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,606.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

Shares of AKAM opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

