Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.59. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 6,920,998 shares.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

