PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 115,470 shares trading hands.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 206.26% and a negative return on equity of 135.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PURE Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PURE Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

