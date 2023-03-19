Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Interra Copper Stock Up 4.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.
About Interra Copper
Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.
