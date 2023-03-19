Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.56

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.56 and traded as high as $38.70. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 354,904 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.