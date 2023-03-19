TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $7.03. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 14,680 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading

