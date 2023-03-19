TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $7.03. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 14,680 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.
