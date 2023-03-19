Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.92. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 8,744 shares changing hands.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

