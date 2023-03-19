Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

