Gradient Investments LLC Sells 873 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

