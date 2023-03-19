Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

