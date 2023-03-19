VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

