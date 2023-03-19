Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $108.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

