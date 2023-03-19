Kwmg LLC Sells 437 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

