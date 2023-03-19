American National Bank Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

