Kwmg LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of VEU opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
