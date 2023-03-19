Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

