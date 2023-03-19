JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 786 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.66.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

