Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Cut by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

