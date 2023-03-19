Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $8,560,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 134,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

