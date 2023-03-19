American National Bank Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.66. The company has a market cap of $292.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

