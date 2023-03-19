American National Bank Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 905.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

