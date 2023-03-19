American National Bank Has $43,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American National Bank lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

