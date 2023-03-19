American National Bank Buys 240 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.