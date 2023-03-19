American National Bank Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.