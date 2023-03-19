Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $295.77 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

