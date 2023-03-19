American National Bank Buys 309 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

AEP stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.