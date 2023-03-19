Norway Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

