Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.