First Community Trust NA Sells 1,563 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Community Trust NA lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.9% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.