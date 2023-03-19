Apella Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $90.29 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

