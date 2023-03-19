Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $463.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

