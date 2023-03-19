Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Eaton were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

ETN opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

