Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Shopify were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of SHOP opened at $44.68 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

