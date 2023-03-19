Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

