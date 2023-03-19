Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
