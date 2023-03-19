Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

