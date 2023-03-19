Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 503,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

