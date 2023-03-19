Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,584 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

