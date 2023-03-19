Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,143 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Down 4.2 %

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

NYSE TRV opened at $165.03 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

